Special Session of the National Assembly on Monday

A special session of the Srpska’s National Assembly, with the single topic on the agenda, will be held on Monday.

As the Collegium of the National Asembly decided today, the 16th special session will start at 9:00 AM.

On the agenda is the request of the Serb member of the BiH Presidency Milorad Dodik, who declared the decision on approving the conclusion of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Central Election Commission of BiH and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, adopted without consensus at the session of the BiH Presidency on August 27, very harmful to vital interests of Srpska.

SDS and PDP voted against the adoption of the agenda at the session of the Collegium.

