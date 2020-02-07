Srpska Interested in Improving Economic Co-Operation With Us

The Republic of Srpska President Željka Cvijanović met in Washington today with Assistant Director of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for Europe and Eurasia Brock Birman.

The topics of discussion were the past cooperation of the Republic of Srpska institutions with USAID’s mission, the projects implemented, as well as future USAID assistance programs.

President Cvijanović said that in the past period the cooperation between the institutions of the Republic of Srpska and USAID has been very good and useful and that numerous projects have been implemented in the Republic of Srpska in the fields of tourism, agriculture, energy efficiency, financial stability and environmental protection.

She emphasized that Republic of Srpska was interested in improving economic cooperation with the US in all areas of common interest, and thanked for the USAID development assistance.

Both sides expressed their willingness to continue the partnership in the future in the future, especially when it comes to programs aimed at supporting young people, then economic development, attracting investments and job creation.

During her visit to the United States, President Cvijanović visited the Hudson Institute, where she spoke with the Institute’s president, Kenneth Weinstein.

The President of Republic of Srpska met with representatives of Jewish organizations in the United States in Washington.

