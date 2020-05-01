Srpska officials congratulated International Labor Day

Republic of Srpska officials congratulated all citizens, workers and trade union organizations on the occasion of May 1st – International Labor Day.

Republic of Srpska President Željka Cvijanović emphasized in her congratulations that the International Labor Day, which is a symbol of the fight for workers’ rights, social justice and solidarity, we proudly remember all those who fought for more equitable treatment of workers and thank those who today, through quality social dialogue, they advocate the improvement of the general standard of workers.

– This year, May 1 is marked in different circumstances. Special thanks and support to the workers in Republic of Srpska who perform the most challenging work in the fight against the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, and I take this opportunity to once again urge citizens to adhere to all official recommendations and preventive measures in order to get out of the health and economic crisis. fewer consequences – said the President of the Republic of Srpska.

National Assembly Speaker Nedeljko Čubrilović congratulated International Labor Day, saying that Parliament, together with the Government of Srpska and all relevant authorities and institutions, would make the maximum contribution to preserving jobs, protecting and improving the rights of workers and supporting the economy in Republic of Srpska caused by the pandemic of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković congratulated May 1, urging everyone to persevere in the fight for the realization of this day, which is a symbol of the fight for workers’ rights, social justice and worker solidarity, together in the changed living and working conditions caused by the coronary pandemic virus of these ideals and contribute to creating the best possible living and working conditions in our society.

Serb Presidency Member Milorad Dodik congratulated May 1, International Labor Day, to all workers, unions and citizens of BiH, wishing to spend it in good health, respecting all protection measures aimed at overcoming the spread of the Coronavirus epidemic.

Considering the fact that we are also celebrating this holiday in extraordinary circumstances, I would like to thank all the employees and trade unions for their responsible attitude and understanding for their unparalleled contribution to the fight against this monstrosity that has engulfed the entire world – said Dodik.

The Chairman of the Council of Ministers, Zoran Tegeltija, on the occasion of the International Labor Day, congratulated the unions, workers and citizens.

– On behalf of the Council of Ministers and on my behalf, I congratulate everyone on the International Labor Day, which this year marks the time of the global pandemic caused by the coronary virus. I take this opportunity to thank everyone, especially doctors, health care workers and all other workers, miners, farmers and drivers who are making tremendous efforts to meet current priorities to preserve human lives and ensure that our citizens have everything they need. I also thank the citizens who are responsible for helping society overcome the challenges – Tegeltija said in his congratulations.

