The Ministry of Economy and Entrepreneurship of Srpska released a promotional video entitled “Srpska – Republic of Opportunity”, aiming to attract potential investors.

The video explains the advantages of the Republic of Srpska over other European countries, such as geographic location, free trade agreements (CEFTA, EFTA,…), highly skilled workforce, favorable treatment for foreign investors, as well as its fast-moving industries.

Its natural beauty, heritage, gastronomy, as well as the healthcare industry with modern clinics and professional staff, makes Srpska an attractive tourist destination.

