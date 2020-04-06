Srpska slowed the epidemic and reduced the impact on health care facilities

The main coordination team, comprised of Republic of Srpska President Željka Cvijanović, Republic of Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Višković, Serb Member of the BiH Presidency Milorad Dodik and Minister of Health and Social Welfare Alen Šeranić held a meeting today to discuss the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska.

The meeting discussed the current epidemiological situation and assessed that the Republic of Srpska was able to slow down the epidemic and reduce the impact on health care by the measures taken to combat the spread of the virus.

The members of the Main Coordination Team also discussed the economic measures taken by the competent institutions of the Republic of Srpska to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus on the economy of the Republic of Srpska.

The next steps and decrees with legal force that will regulate certain issues in order to overcome the problems in the economy, which will be adopted in the forthcoming period, were also discussed.

The main coordination team once again advised the citizens to adhere to all prescribed measures of protection against virus corona, and appealed to persons who were prescribed measures of home isolation to strictly adhere to them.

TSt