Srpska successful in the fight against the corona virus

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković and the management of the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska in Banja Luka assessed today that this institution and health in Srpska have successfully responded to challenges in the fight against the coronavirus, and pointed out that the Government of Srpska has invested more than 100 million KM in this sector.

Višković emphasized that the huge contribution of medical workers in the fight against the coronavirus.

– I am grateful to the medical staff for their immeasurable contribution to the fight against the coronavirus. Serbia has shown that it can deal with this problem – Višković told reporters in Banja Luka.

He assessed that it is extremely important that there were no sick health workers in the COVID hospital.

– Much stronger economies than ours, that is, their health systems were in huge problems. In Srpska, no health institution came to the situation that it could not accept patients or that they did not have the necessary equipment and respirators. The funds of the Government of Srpska were invested in the purchase of the necessary equipment and medicines, and we managed to keep the virus under control. At no time did we have exponential growth of the infected, now we are controlling the situation and I hope that we will bring the fight to a successful end very quickly – Višković added and noted that all decisions of the Crisis Staff were published in the Official Gazette.

He reiterated that the coronavirus is still present, but that much more is known about it now than two months ago.

UCC General Director Vlado Đajić said that the UCC has successfully responded to the challenges in the fight against the coronavirus.

– The UCC did not lack respirators, beds for patients, medical equipment, and the medical staff was constantly available to patients – Đajić pointed out.

He emphasized that the UCC respected epidemiological, therapeutic and diagnostic protocols in accordance with the practice in the world’s most important health institutions.

– We did all this with the support of the Government of the Republic of Srpska. When it comes to the reconstruction of the facilities at the location of the old surgery in Banja Luka, most of the work was done by the workers of the UCC and at minimal prices. Everything we did in these conditions was necessary because people’s lives were saved – said Đajić.

