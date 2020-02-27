Srspka Parliament endorses veto of Serb member of BiH Presidency

The National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska confirmed the statements of Serbian Presidency Member Milorad Dodik proclaiming the Conclusion and Decision of the BiH Presidency, adopted at the 9th regular session, held on February 19, very detrimental to the vital interests of Republic of Srpska.

These are Dodik’s statements about the detrimental nature of the visit of Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic to BiH and the deployment of Frontex members at the border with Croatia, after he was overruled by the BiH Presidency on those counts.

The statements were supported by all 56 MPs present, none were against or abstention. Opposition MPs did not attend the vote.

The deputies confirmed Dodik’s statement that the conclusion of the official visit of the President of Montenegro to March 2 and March 3 was adopted without consensus very damaging to the vital interests of Republika Srpska.

The decision to endorse a statement by a Serb member of the BiH Presidency was accepted that the decision to accept the BiH-EU Status Agreement on activities implemented by the European Border and Coast Guard Agency on the territory of BiH was adopted without consensus is very harmful to the vital interests of Srpska.

The NSRS also adopted two conclusions.

The first conclusion states that the Agreement on the Status of BiH and the EU on the Frontex Activity is not for the most part controversial for Srpska, but it is unacceptable to be adopted without the consent and participation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic since it has the largest part of the border zone under its jurisdiction. The agreement concerns, as well as the fact that an agreement of this importance is being attempted to be adopted by the overthrow of a member of the BiH Presidency from Srpska.

The second conclusion states that, in accordance with the powers and the Law on the Procedure of Concluding and Executing International Treaties, it is the responsibility of the Serb member of the BiH Presidency to launch a new initiative and negotiations for the conclusion of the Status Agreement between BiH and the EU on the activities of Frontex in BiH, with due respect for the opinion and the views of the competent authorities of Srpska.

The conclusions were signed by the SNSD, DNS, DEMOS, NDP, United Srpska, SP Independent Club, SP MP and Independent MPs.

TST