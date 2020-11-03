In October, 218.2 million KM was collected on the account of public revenues of the Republic of Srpska, which is 10.5 million KM or five percent more than in the same month last year, said the director of the Tax Administration of Republic of Srpska, Goran Maričić.

He pointed out that this shows that the stabilization in the collection of public revenues continued in October, the Tax Administration of the Republic of Srpska announced.

Maričić stated that the collection of contributions in October amounted to 142.9 million KM, which is 6.7 million KM or five percent more than in the comparable month last year.

– 81.6 million KM or six percent more was collected for the Pension and Disability Insurance Fund of the Republic of Srpska, 51.5 million KM, or five percent more for the Health Insurance Fund, while the collection of contributions for the Child Protection Fund is higher by six percent – Maričić added.

When it comes to direct taxes, Maričić says that the collection in October amounted to 41.7 million marks, which is 8.7 million KM or 26 percent more compared to the same month last year.

The largest growth in this segment of public revenues was realized in the profit tax, by 53 percent or 7.4 million KM due to the fact that these obligations are now due since they were postponed by the Government of the Republic of Srpska to mitigate the consequences of the coronavirus.

Maričić stated that the increase in the collection was also recorded in the income tax, by nine percent.

– Collection of the real estate tax in October amounted to 2.3 million KM, which is about 70,000 KM less than in October last year – said Maričić.

He added that with other public revenues, the collection in October amounted to 33.3 million KM and was lower by 2.9 million KM or eight percent compared to October 2019.

In this segment of public revenues, the collection of fees and charges decreased by three percent, fines by six percent, while the collection of fees for organizing games of chance amounted to 4.5 million KM, which is about 503,000 KM less compared to the same month last year. years.

Observed since the beginning of this year, says Maričić, the Tax Administration of the Republic of Srpska has collected a total of 2.041 billion KM in ten months, which is 1.8 percent less than in the same period last year.

Maričić states that direct taxes were collected in the amount of 383 million KM or 22.3 million KM less, while other public revenues were collected in the amount of 314.9 million KM, which is 13 percent less.

He adds that the collection of income on the basis of contributions in this period continued to grow and that 1.342 billion KM was collected, or three percent more than in the first ten months of last year.

– This is an indicator that the measures of the Government of the Republic of Srpska to mitigate the consequences of the coronavirus on the economy had significant effects because it is obvious that there was no reduction in employees’ salaries or significant layoffs – says Maričić.

He pointed out that thanks to good measures of the Government of Srpska, there was stabilization in the collection of public revenues of the Republic of Srpska and that by the end of the year the collection is expected to be at the level of the previous year, which was a record in collecting public revenues since the establishment of the Tax Administration. organization.

The Tax Administration of the Republic of Srpska expresses gratitude to all taxpayers who duly perform their obligations and calls on all taxpayers to operate in accordance with applicable regulations and to perform their obligations in a timely manner, and thus contribute to strengthening Srpska and its economy.

