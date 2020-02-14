Stable Serbia Is the Strongest Support of Srpska

The Republic of Srpska President Željka Cvijanović congratulated President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, the state leadership and all citizens of Serbia on the occasion of Sretenje – Serbian National Day.

– It is my pleasure to send the warmest congratulations on the occasion of the Serbian National Day, to you, the state leadership and all citizens of Serbia, on behalf of and on behalf of the citizens of Republic of Srpska, with the desire for Serbia to continue through its development, prosperity and strengthening its regional and international position.

We are proud of Serbia, which remembers its glorious past, boldly stepping into the future and building a modern society based on the democratic achievements of the modern world, as well as the rich libertarian traditions of the Serbian people.

I am convinced that an economically developed and politically stable Serbia will remain the strongest support of the Republic of Srpska and that we will continue to nurture our institutional ties and fraternal relations for the benefit of all our citizens in the future, ” said the President of Srpska.

TST