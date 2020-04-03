State of Emergency – Support for Remedying Coronavirus Effects

BiH Presidency Member Milorad Dodik says that once the state of emergency is imposed in Republika Srpska, regulations and decrees will be faster enacted with legal force, which will, first and foremost, support measures taken by republican authorities for more efficient rehabilitation of economic and other consequences caused by the coronavirus.

“This implies that the state can pay contributions for workers in the private sector, to regulate certain rights of workers in labour-legal relations and to prolong taxes. It’s not that something will be written off, but the taxes will only be prolonged, rescheduled or a moratorium will be put in place. Later, depending on the crisis, we will see in what ways and at what time the taxes will be paid,” Dodik told the press in Banjaluka.

He reiterates that taxes must be paid and the state will be there to help.

Dodik said that after the imposition of the state of emergency, the provisions of the Fine Act would change and the formation of special sections of prosecutors’ offices and courts to respond more adequately to violations of the measures introduced will be advocated.

“There are also a number of measures related to agriculture – budget increases, 9,000 sowing packages, support for all agricultural producers…” Dodik said.

He noted that the state of emergency over coronavirus in Srpska could have been introduced earlier and that time was wasted.

The decision to declare a state of emergency in the territory of Republika Srpska due to the coronavirus has entered into force today.

Source: SRNA