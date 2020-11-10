State-of-the-Art Angiography Room Put Into Operation

The new state-of-the-art angiography room, which can be found only in the most modern European and world health centers, was put into operation today in the Clinical Radiology Institute of the University Clinical Center /UCC/ of Republika Srpska, which will allow for huge progress in the field of vascular and interventional radiology.

Republika Srpska President Željka Cvijanović and the Director-General of the UCC, Vlado Đajić, attended the ceremony of putting into operation the angiography room.

The new angiography room enables the visualization of blood vessels in two and three dimensions and the fusion of CT images so that interventional radiologists can precisely diagnose and treat various pathological vascular processes.

The new device also enables functional analyses of the bloodstream through blood vessels.

The UCC says that the putting into operation of this room will enable even better performance of various vascular interventional radiological procedures which have been performed for quite some time in that institution, with a significant reduction of ionizing radiation both for patients and medical staff.

The new angiography room creates technological suppositions for further development of interventional radiology, including therapy of intracranial and aortic aneurysms and therapy of strokes.

Source: SRNA