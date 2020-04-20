”Stay at Home” Policy – Doboj immersed in silence (VIDEO)

Scenes of desolate streets, due to the COVID-19 epidemic, can be seen around the world. Experts recommend staying at home in order to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and thus save lives.

The Republic of Srpska is no exception in ”stay at home” policy, in order to prevent the spreading of the new coronavirus, and the empty streets of places across Srpska are proof of that.

One such image comes from the streets of Doboj, a town situated on the banks of the river Bosna, in the northern region of the Republic of Srpska. As the largest railway junction and a traffic hub, Doboj is now immersed in silence.

