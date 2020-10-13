Strengthen cooperation between Srpska and Norway

The President of the Republic of Srpska, Željka Cvijanović, talked today in Banja Luka with the Ambassador of Norway to BiH, Olaf Reinertssen.

On this occasion, they discussed the current political situation in the Republic of Srpska and BiH, the current epidemiological situation, as well as the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic on the global and national economy, the President’s Office announced.

The interlocutors expressed commitment to further strengthening cooperation and overall relations between Norway and the Republic of Srpska, with an emphasis on investments in renewable energy sources and information technology.

The Prime Minister of Srpska, Radovan Višković, also talked with the Ambassador of Norway today.

The President of Srpska previously talked with the Ambassador of Turkey to BiH, Haldun Koc.

TST