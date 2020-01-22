Students From RS Presented Themselves at the London Fair

Thanks to the British Council’s School Capacity Development Program in the Western Balkans, students in our schools have acquired the skills to make a positive contribution to the culture and economy of the 21st century, said Minister of Education and Culture of the Republic of Srpska, Natalija Trivić, during a visit to the International New Technology Fair today in Education (“BETT show”) in London, where students from Republic of Srpska also introduced themselves.

She expressed her belief that cooperation with the British Embassy and the British Council will continue in the future through various projects in the interest of our students, the RS Ministry of Education and Culture said.

“The main advantage and importance of the ’21st Century Schools’ project is that it has practical applications in schools and the equipment provided through the project is available to coding clubs that allow students to express their acquired knowledge and creativity,” Trivić said.

Confirmation of high interest of students in such projects and quality knowledge is the success of students of Elementary school “Aleksa Šantić” from Ugljevik Ana Marija Todorović and Nemanja Rikić, who won the first prize in the competition “Smart house” in competition of 13 elementary schools in the region and received an award an opportunity to present themselves at the International Fair of New Technologies in Education in London. Together with their teacher, Živan Nikolić, they presented the winning project at the stand of the Mikrobit Education Foundation.

“Smart House” is a project that integrates knowledge of electronics and coding. This project integrates 21st-century knowledge and technology and creates a smart home that can operate a mobile phone: lock and unlock doors, turn lights on and off, have constant temperature insight, and can be controlled by an alarm system that detects various gases and smoke. Good features of this project are applicability, creativity and economy.

The International Fair for New Technologies in Education in London brings together more than 800 leading IT companies.

