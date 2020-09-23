Students to Acquire Practical Knowledge

The common goal of the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Union of Employers’ Associations is for students who graduate from secondary vocational schools to acquire all the necessary practical knowledge and be fully trained to work in companies, it was pointed out at today’s meeting between the Minister of Education and Culture of the Republic of Srpska Natalija Trivić and president of the Union of Employers’ Association of the Republic of Srpska Saša Trivić.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the current cooperation in the selection of deficient occupations in secondary schools, which will be awarded scholarships by the Government of the Republic of Srpska.

It was stated that in the next period, the enrollment policy will be adjusted to the needs of the economy.

The meeting also discussed the improvement of project cooperation in the field of equipping cabinets for practical classes in schools.

Trivić expressed her satisfaction that it is in the school year 2020/21. year in 27 units of local self-government in 32 schools realized enrollment of 591 students in 21 deficient occupations.

– Amendments to the Law on Secondary Education and Upbringing envisage that practical classes are realized with the employer at least in the amount of 25 percent of the total volume of practical classes. With the increase of practice, students will have the opportunity to acquire knowledge and practice in a better way, and employers will have the opportunity to provide quality workers on time with whom they will be able to increase the quality and volume of production in the long run – said Trivić.

She announced that in the next period, training will be organized for mentors who will be in charge of employers to transfer knowledge to students during the internship, as well as that active training of practical teaching staff at employers is planned for next year.

The meeting also discussed activities in the field of primary education in connection with the professional orientation of students in the final grades of primary schools.

President of the Union of Employers’ Association Saša Trivić said that it is necessary to continue with the development of dual education and that it is necessary to form regional councils for connecting education and the labor market which, as a contact point, would have continuous cooperation with businessmen and local governments.

TST