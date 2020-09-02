Study Suggests COVID-19 Antibodies Last at Least 4 Months

NEW RESEARCH SUGGESTS that antibodies against the coronavirus could remain stable for at least four months after a diagnosis, contradicting concerns that the body’s immune response might wane quickly.

The study , which was published Tuesday in The New England Journal of Medicine, involved more than 30,000 people in Iceland and found that antibody levels rose for about two months after infection and then plateaued through the four month mark.

Researchers reported that antibody levels were higher in older and hospitalized patients and that nearly a third of people who had been infected reported no symptoms. They also found that measuring antibodies in the blood is more effective than using infection testing like nose swabs to find the virus.

The study does not address whether the antibody levels were adequate to prevent reinfection, which has been reported in extremely rare cases.