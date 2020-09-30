Successful Restructuring of the Railways Is of Paramount Importance

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska, Radovan Višković, talked today, via a video link, with the representatives of the World Bank.

The meeting discussed the current cooperation and implementation of joint activities related to the project of restructuring the public company Railways of Republic of Srpska, which is being implemented through three components – financial restructuring, restructuring of the workforce, and organizational restructuring, the Government Public Relations Bureau announced.

The successful realization of the restructuring of the Republic of Srpska Railways, which is being carried out with the financial and technical support of the World Bank, is extremely important for the business and stability of this company, but also for the Republic of Srpska, the statement said.

It was stated at the meeting that a clear commitment to the model of organizational restructuring is very important for the long-term success of the reform.

Viskovic pointed out that the Government of the Republic of Srpska, through the relevant ministry, and in cooperation with the management of the company and trade union representatives in the Railways, with the technical support of the World Bank, will consider all the advantages and disadvantages of the proposed models and make decision companies.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Srpska, Zora Vidović, the Minister of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Srpska, Đorđe Popović, and the Director of the Railways of the Republic of Srpska, Slavko Gligorić.

