Successful Tourism year in Trebinje, More than 100.000 Overnight Stays

In the past year, 101.227 overnight stays were registered in Trebinje, which represented an increase of 8% compared to 2018, continuing the increase of tourist traffic, according to the Tourist Organisation of Trebinje.

The past year was rated as very successful, noted the Tourist Organisation.

The number of registered overnight stays of domestic tourists was 30.145 or 30% in total, while the number of overnight stays of foreign guests was 71.082 or 70%.

The highest number of overnight stays was made by tourists from Serbia with 15%, followed by Turkey with 12%, France with 6%, China with 5%, Greece with 4% and Spain with 3.5%.

According to the collected data, the total utilization of accommodation capacities in the past year was 12%, while the length of the average stay was 1.53 days.

The trend of increasing the number of registered beds continued throughout 2019, so Trebinje entered this year with more than 2.700 registered accommodation units.

In proportion to the increase in the number of registered nights in 2019, there was an increase in the amount of the collected residence tax, so the Tourist Organisation of Trebinje collected 234.712 BAM, which is about 55% more than in 2018.

Tourism in Trebinje is continuously on an upward trajectory, with significant percentages of increase in tourist traffic, which makes this city a fast-growing tourist destination, which contributes greatly to the increase in total tourist traffic in the Republic of Srpska and BiH.

The Tourist Organisation of Trebinje notes that in the current year, the realization of a series of projects and various activities to promote Trebinje, as an interesting tourist destination, will create preconditions for further improvement and development of tourism, in order to advance the position of the city on Trebišnjica River on the global tourism market and justify the name of the first proclaimed tourist place in the Republic of Srpska.

