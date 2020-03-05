Šulić: The New Rules of Procedure Will Make the Srpska Parliament More Efficient

The new Vice President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska, Denis Šulić, said that the new Rules of Procedure of the NSRS should contribute to more efficient parliamentary work.

– With the new Rules of Procedure, the Srpska Parliament will be more democratized. I expect a great deal of support from Members when the Rules of Procedure are adopted. We have a problem that some opposition MPs have already refused to participate in the drafting of the new Rules of Procedure – says Šulić.

He also explained the anticipated changes that should be adopted.

– It will be known exactly how many hours the new agenda item should start. So that citizens can know when the debate on an issue that interests them begins. The aim is not to abuse the debate. Of course, there are limitations, but everything is aimed at more efficient work of our parliament, as well as already democratization – said Šulić.

