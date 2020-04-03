Surgery ready for first patients

Director-General of the UCC Republic of Srpska Vlado Đajić says old surgery in Banja Luka is ready for the first patients with the coronavirus.

We have equipped the surgery to exclude those infected with the coronavirus from the heart of the UCC health system – said Đajić.”

He stated that two operating rooms were equipped and added that 400 beds were installed.

Serb Presidency Member Milorad Dodik said all measures were being taken to prevent the spread of the coronary pandemic.

“We have both the sick and the dead, but it’s not as expanding as it is in other areas,” he said.

He stated that in addition to Government and local measures, the Student Homes, as well as the Surgery facility, were hired to house the sick if needed.

TST