SURVEY: According to 92.1% of respondents, the Government of the Republic of Srpska functioned better during the pandemic

In May 2020, the agency for public relations and marketing ”PRIME Communications”, for the purpose of its own research projects, conducted a survey of the attitudes of the citizens of the Republic of Srpska asking whether they support the measures taken by the Government of the Republic of Srpska during the COVID-19 pandemic, and which government in Bosnia and Herzegovina functioned better during the pandemic.

The decision of the Government of the Republic of Srpska to introduce quarantine for people coming from abroad is fully supported by 53.9% of the population of Srpska, while 30.5% of them generally support it. Disagreement to a greater or lesser extent with this decision is present in 14.4% of respondents, while the percentage of those who do not know or refuse to answer was 1.2%.

The introduction of curfew during the pandemic is fully supported by 54.6% of the population of Srpska, while 29.2% of them generally support it. 14.8% of respondents disagree with this decision of the Government of the Republic of Srpska, and 1.4% of them do not know or have refused to answer this question.

Respondents from the Republic of Srpska have no dilemma about which entity functioned better during the pandemic. 92.1% of respondents believe that the Republic of Srpska has functioned better, 6.9% of them believe that the Government of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina have functioned better, while 0.9% does not know or have refused to answer.

A total of 1000 respondents participated in the survey, and the technique used was CATI, based on a pre-prepared questionnaire. The population represented by the survey was defined as the general population of the Republic of Srpska over the age of 18.

TST