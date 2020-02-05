SURVEY: How many migrants are there in BiH?

For the purpose of its own research projects, the agency for public relations and marketing ”PRIME Communications”, conducted a survey on the views of the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina on the number of migrants currently present in BiH.

Croats have a divided opinion on the number of migrants in BiH. Almost equal percentage (about 40%) is between those who think that the number of migrants ranges between 3001 and 5000 and those who think that the number ranges between 10 001 and 20 000. One out of four Croats (27.6%) believes that the number of migrants, residing in BiH ranges between 5001 and 10,000. The 8.8% Croats think that the number oh migrants in BiH is 20.000 or more.

Among Bosniaks, the prevailing opinion is that the number of migrants ranges between 5001 and 10,000 (27.8%) and 3001 and 5000 (26.5%). Bosniaks who believe that there are currently less than 3.000 migrants in BiH are 17.5%, while 14.3% believe that the number is between 10,001 and 20,000.

The predominant opinion among Serbs (35.9%) is that between 5001 and 10,000 migrants reside in BiH today. One out of four Serbs (25.2%) believes that the number of migrants in BiH is between 3001 and 5000. The 16.8% of Serbs think that BiH currently accommodates between 10 001 and 20 000 migrants, while 8.4% think that there are less than 3000.

