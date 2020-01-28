SURVEY: Who are the best mayors in the Republic of Srpska?

For the purpose of its own research projects, the agency for public relations and marketing ”PRIME Communications”, conducted a survey on the views of the citizens of the Republic of Srpska.

A total of 1000 respondents participated in the survey, and the technique used was an oral interview, based on a pre-prepared questionnaire. The population represented by the survey was defined as the general population of the Republic of Srpska over the age of 18. A multi-stage stratified random sampling was applied (possible error + – 3%).

As it can be seen from the chart, two mayors are being singled out, namely Igor Radojičić, Mayor of Banja Luka, and Mićo Mićić, Mayor of Bijeljina. Other mayors in Srpska are much less mentioned.

It is important to note that the respondents had the opportunity to mention the name of any mayor in the Republic of Srpska, no matter where they live. It is also important to emphasize that the sample in the City of Banja Luka was larger by 60 respondents than in the City of Bijeljina.

The research was led by Srđan Puhalo, Ph.D.

NOTE

In accordance with the recommendations of the Council of Europe, the media are required to publish the following elements when publishing the research results:

The name of the organisation that commissioned the research; The name of the agency that conducted the research and the method it uses; The sample and possible deviations; Date of conducting the survey

We ask that all media, that transmit the results of this research, adhere to these recommendations.

