Sydney: Money Raised for the Apparatus at the Trebinje Hospital at Tennis Tournament

Sydney: Money Raised for the Apparatus at the Trebinje Hospital at Tennis...

A $ 6,000 Australian dollars has been raised at a humanitarian tennis tournament in Sydney for an immunochemical analyzer for Trebinje General Hospital, the Embassy of BiH in Australia said.

It is expected that all formalities will be completed during the week and that money will be paid into the hospital’s account.

The eighth amateur charity tennis tournament “Australian Closide” was held in Sydney, organized by the Nest charity, from which a large portion of the proceeds went to purchase an immunochemical analyzer with kits of cardio, tumor, diabetes, hormones and more.

Most funds were raised through the sale of sports memorabilia, jerseys of the best tennis players in BiH and Serbia.

Thus, at the auction, the jersey of the best Serbian tennis player Novak Đoković was purchased for $ 5,000, and the jersey of the best tennis player from BiH Damir Džumhur for $ 1,500.

Part of the money raised will be paid for fires in affected areas in southern Australia.

BiH Ambassador to Australia Mirza Hajrić, who attended the two-day competition and socializing, thanked the tournament organizers and Nest leaders Željko and Pava Gojković, tournament participants, as well as visitors who showed humanity and participated in the fundraising.

The tournament was also attended by former Red Star footballer Miloš Ninković who is now the star of the Sydney Football Club and has been named Australia’s first Premier League best player.

TST