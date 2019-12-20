Tadic ranks 27th in the Guardian’s list of the 100 best football players in the world

Serbian footballer Dusan Tadic is ranked 27th in the Guardian’s list of the world’s top 100 footballers in 2019.
“It somehow seems unlikely that Tadic would have been on this list if he had stayed at Southampton in the summer of 2018. The Serbian winger was a decent player in the Premier League but his career has really taken off since his move to Ajax. His game has taken on new dimensions and he played a key role in Ajax’s run to the last four of the Champions League last season. Tadic, who by early December had scored 48 goals in 82 games for Ajax, has impressed as a false nine and he also helped Erik ten Hag’s team win the Eredivisie and the Dutch Cup”, The Gardian writes.
For eighth male top 100 list The Gardian have assembled a voting panel of 239 judges from 63 countries, led by legendary players such as Dimitar Berbatov, Falcão and Daniele Massaro. They are backed up by a global selection of coaches, broadcasters, reporters, correspondents and editors, as well as other former players such as Javier Zanetti, Zico and Quinton Fortune.
239 judges are drawn from around the world as follows: Africa 21, Asia 15, Europe 146, North and Central America 16, South America 41.
The top 10 best players in the world in 2019 according to the Guardian are:
1. Lionel Messi
2. Virgil Van Dijk
3. Sadio Mane
4. Christiano Ronaldo
5. Muhammad Salah
6. Klijan Mbape
7. Robert Levandovski
8. Rahim Sterling
9. Alison
10. Frankie de Jong
Source: theguardian