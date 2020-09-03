Tegeltija: Borders to be Opened for Nationals of All Countries Soon

The Chairman of Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina said that he agreed with the Prime Ministers of Federation of BiH (FBiH) and the Republic of Srpska (RS) at a meeting on Wednesday to open the borders for all nationals of all countries, provided that they present a negative coronavirus test conducted within 48 hours before arriving at the border.

’’In that way, Bosnia and Herzegovina creates equal conditions for all countries in the world except for our immediate neighbours, who still have a privileged position when it comes to entering BiH’’, said Zoran Tegeltija after the meeting.

He added that the governments of FBiH and RS should confirm the decisions in their upcoming sessions.

’’Then we will formally adopt this decision in the Council of Ministers’’, he said, adding that this will happen „very soon.”

TST