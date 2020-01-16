Tegeltija: Božović Remains Candidate for Minister for Human Rights and Refugees

Council of Ministers Chairman Zoran Tegeltija said today that the appointment of Mladen Božović as Minister for Human Rights and Refugees has been removed from the agenda of today’s session of the House of Representatives of the PS BiH for consultation with the SNSD and SDA, but that Božović remains his proposal for the post.

– Within the majority in the House of Representatives, additional consultations on the agenda were requested and it was clear that there were not enough votes to choose Božović, so I withdrew that point – said Tegeltija.

He added that the SDA had no objection to Božović, but that there were “more open issues between this party and the SNSD.

– There are more questions that have been raised by the SDA and SNSD. The Council of Ministers is not expected to do anything, ”Tegelti said.

He stated that the Council of Ministers was working smoothly, that there were no blockages and that political parties did not demand anything from him or the Council members.

– I hope that all consultations will be completed by February 4 and I expect Božović to be appointed at that session – Tegeltija said.

