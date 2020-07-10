Tegeltija: The Session Has Not Been Held, the Agenda Had Not Been Adopted

Tegeltija: The Session Has Not Been Held, the Agenda Had Not Been...

The Chairman of the Council of Ministers Zoran Tegeltija said that the session of the Council of Ministers scheduled for today has not been held because the agenda had not been adopted.

Tegeltija has explained that the ministers from the ranks of the Croatian people were against the adoption of the agenda, that the second round of voting was held, and that again all three ministers from the ranks of the Croatian people voted against the proposed agenda, so this session has not been held.

“The reason for not voting for the agenda, although until then there were no objections to the items on the agenda, is that certain items were removed at the request of the Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers Bisera Turković and that she said she would not vote for some items concerning staffing decisions which refer to candidates who come from the ranks of the Croatian people”, Tegeltija told reporters.

He has said that he was sorry that this had happened and that this was the first time that the complete agenda had not been adopted.

“We expected to resolve some of the open issues that were the subject of harmonization by the leaders of the political parties that make the majority in the Council of Ministers and the BiH Parliament, and everything seemed that it will happen, but definitely we did not adopt the agenda and did not have a session”, Tegeltija said.

He has added that a new session of the Council of Ministers would be planned, and expressed hope that the misunderstandings that evidently exist between the HDZ BiH and the SDA would be resolved.

“You saw after the meeting of party leaders in East Sarajevo that there is some kind of disagreement between these two political parties, which is then transferred to the work of the Council of Ministers”, Tegeltija said.

Answering the questions of the journalists about what was disputable to the ministers from the ranks of the Croatian people, Tegeltija said that the most disputable issues were the personnel decisions for which the competition procedures were completed a long time ago.

“Representatives of the HDZ referred to the agreement from East Sarajevo that all staff for whom the regular competition procedure was completed would be appointed, but Ms. Turković did not treat it that way and, as they told us, it was the reason why they did not vote for the agenda”, Tegeltija said.

The Chairman of the Council of Ministers added that there were two specific positions – the director of the “Official Gazette of BiH” and the director of the Agency for Education and Professional Development of Personnel.

When asked by journalists whether he sent a proposal for the appointment of Selmo Cikotić as Minister of Security to the procedure, Tegeltija said that he did not.

“The agreement was such that the proposal was sent at the time of the selection of staff for which the regular competition procedure was conducted. It is connected to each other and that is why I did not do it”, Tegeltija pointed out.

