Denver Nuggets match commentator Chris Marlowe watched the seventh match of the West semifinals with enthusiasm.

The Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 104: 89 and advanced to the conference finals.

Nikola Jokić was especially great with 16 points, 22 rebounds, and 13 assists.

“Someone up there loves the Denver Nuggets. Thank you, Serbia, for the wonderful Nikola Jokić,” Marlowe wrote on Twitter, adding in Serbian: “Good night.”

 

TST

