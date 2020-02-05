The 6th Business Forum of Managers in Bijeljina on the 25th and 26th March

Modern management-excludes improvisation of any kind, assuming the application of interdisciplinary knowledge, so it is important to invest in education and development. That is one of the reasons that the ’’Pro Educa’’ Education Centre organizes the 6thBusiness Forum of Managers on the 25th and 26th March 2020 in Bijeljina.

The aim of the Forum is to provide direct support to the management staff through education, presentation, promotion of new trends and movements, and connecting the most competent managers from the region.

The forum is characterized by quality lectures on current trends by renowned lecturers and managers from the country and the region, who will speak this year on the topics of employee motivation and engagement, organizational culture, leadership 3.0, demographics vs. economy. In addition, participants will have the opportunity to participate in workshops and panel discussions.

One of the big challenges for doing business in our country right now is the demographic picture of society and the migration of the working-age population. We will seek answers to the questions of what consequences will appear or have already appeared in the economy, as a consequence of leaving the country’s professional and young people, and how we can tackle this problem, as well. How to select, motivate and engage employees is the biggest challenge managers face in the private and public sectors. People are increasingly motivated by some new values, above all autonomy (desire – self-directing their lives), desire for competence and mastery (to always be better in something meaningful to me) and meaning (to be part of something greater than being alone).

’’Think: we are not achieving the expected results, there is a crisis, permanent changes, pressure from the market, uncertain business conditions, politics is interfering in all (im)possible ways. All of this is taking a big toll, of course, we are all under a lot of stress? You are facing two options: the first, encouraging co-workers, praise, positive motivational approach and second, threats, sanctions, firm hand and negative motivational approach! What to choose? First of all, it depends on what you want to achieve at all ?!’’, said Brane Gruban, one of the lecturers of this year’s Forum.

The speakers and panelists at this year’s Forum are Dr. Dragana Đermanović, Vladimir Vulić, Mićo Mićić, the Mayor of Bijeljina, Brane Gruban and others.

More information about how to apply for the 6thBusiness Forum of Managers can be found at www.proeduca.net

