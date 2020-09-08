The Assembly Confirmed the Violation of the Vital National Interest

The majority of MPs supported the veto of the Serb member of the BiH Presidency, Milorad Dodik, on the Memorandum of Understanding between the Central Election Commission (CEC) of BiH and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES). The opposition did not attend the voting.

Such a memorandum would mean the interference of foreigners in the election process in BiH, which is a gross violation of the vital national interest of Srpska, said Milorad Dodik in his introductory speech.

According to the President of Srpska Željka Cvijanović, the institutions of Srpska must react in the event of outvoting the Serb member of the BiH Presidency. A Memorandum of Understanding between the CEC and IFES would mean, as she said, the continuation of the manipulation which began with the illegal election of the CEC.

The will of the citizens is sacred for the electoral system, and it is logical that, after the illegal election of its members, the work of the CEC is doubted, said Prime Minister Radovan Višković. The opposition, as usual, does not support the veto of the Serb member of the Presidency.

The ruling majority says that no one should dispute the monitoring of the election process. What is disputable in the Memorandum, they say, is that IFES would be enabled to manage voter lists, interfere in the conduct of elections and cyber security.

