The best student of all time at the Mathematical High School is going to Cambridge

The best student of all time at the Mathematical High School is...

Graduate Jelena Ivančić, who graduated from the prestigious Mathematical High School in Belgrade as the best student of all time, will continue her education at Cambridge.

Her achievements were noticed by the universities of Cambridge, Princeton, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and she decided to go to Cambridge, where she will study theoretical mathematics.

– I like it a lot. I read books for the university level and I would like to learn as much as possible about mathematics. I want to finish my doctorate and improve in that area – said Ivančić and added that she does not rule out the possibility of doing something else in the future, such as programming.

Last year, Ivančić won the “Mirzakani” award and gold at the International Mathematical Olympiad.

She also has four gold medals from the European Mathematical Olympiad behind her

girls, as well as silver and bronze from the international.

She was among the top 10 competitors at last year’s World Olympics.

Students of the Mathematical Gymnasium in Belgrade won a total of 67 medals at last year’s international competitions.

Only at the International Mathematical Olympiad, in the competition of 112 countries, the mathematical team of Serbia took ninth place in the world with three gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

TST