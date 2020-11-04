The Budget of Srpska for the Next Year Is Between 3.4 and 3.5 Billion KM

The Budget of Srpska for the Next Year Is Between 3.4 and...

The Minister of Finance of the Republic of Srpska, Zora Vidović, said today that the budget of Srpska for next year will amount to between 3.4 and 3.5 billion KM and that it is planned to be adopted by December 20.

– There will be no major changes regarding the budget framework. We will try to reduce costs as much as possible wherever we can and leave as much money as possible for health and the economy – said Vidović.

She added that more funds for investments will be planned in the budget for next year.

Vidović stated that the budget for next year will be adopted in the form of a proposal in the Parliament of Srpska.

She pointed out that they are actively working on the second rebalance of this year’s budget, the adoption of which is expected in the Parliament of Srpska in the second half of November or after the elections.

TST