The Christmas Tree Traditionally Brought Into the Cabinet of the Serb Presidency Member

The Christmas Tree Traditionally Brought Into the Cabinet of the Serb Presidency...

Today, a “badnjak” tree ( is a tree branch or young tree brought into the house and placed on the fire on the evening of Christmas Eve) is traditionally brought into the Cabinet of the Serb Presidency Member Milorad Dodik in the Presidency building in Sarajevo.

The badnjak tree is a symbol of the tree that, according to the legend, the shepherds brought to Joseph and Mary to light the fire and warm the cave where Jesus was born.

The Serbian Orthodox Church will celebrate Christmas on January 7th, the most joyous Christian holiday – the birthday of Jesus Christ.

