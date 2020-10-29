The Decision on the Appointment of a Legal and Expert Team for Trgovska Gora Was Adopted

The Decision on the Appointment of a Legal and Expert Team for...

The Council of Ministers adopted a decision today on the appointment of a legal and expert team for Trgovska Gora.

– Finally, we have a legal and expert basis for our fight to protect human health and the environment. We are grateful to our colleagues from the Council of Ministers for their unanimous support for these proposals of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations, as well as to the Coordination Body for Trade Mountain – announced Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations Staša Košarac on his Instagram account.

Košarac assessed that the appointment of a legal and expert team is a good wind behind BiH’s efforts to defend the position on the inadmissibility of disposing of the disputed waste on Trgovska gora on the basis of arguments.

TST