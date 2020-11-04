The Documentary “Praia Do Ventu Eternu” About Milan Mladenović Will Be Shown Throughout the Region

The movie, “Praia Do Ventu Eternu” is produced by the “Milan Mladenović Endowment” and directed by Đorđe Marjanović, will be shown in various television programs throughout the region tomorrow, the “Endowment” announced today.

The documentary was made from private VHS recordings made during the stay of Milan Mladenović and Mitar Subotić Suba in Brazil. The picture is accompanied by excerpts from Milan’s diary, which he kept at the time, and the narration of Svetozar Cvetković gives a particularly touching tone to this film story.

The documentary “Praia Do Ventu Eternu” was named after the song from the album “Angel’s Breath”, which means “Beach of the Eternal Wind”, because the moment of creation of this song can be seen in the film.

As Milan Mladenović had, and still has, admirers throughout the region and his work is the foundation of the contemporary cultural and artistic scene, on Thursday, November 5, the documentary “Praia Do Ventu Eternu” will be shown in Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro, and BiH, as well as online.

