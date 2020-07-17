The FBiH has again declared a state of epidemic

The Federation of BiH has again declared the state of the coronavirus epidemic, and that decision came into force today after it was published in the Official Gazette.

After obtaining the opinions of the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Federal Ministry of Justice and the Government Office for Legislation and Compliance with EU Regulations, the Federal Ministry of Health issued an order declaring the epidemic of infectious disease Covid-19 an endangered area, the territory of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The proclamation of the Covid-19 epidemic on the entire territory of FBiH implies more operative action of all relevant institutions that act in the given situation and implements measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 on the territory of FBiH.

The order states that during the coronavirus epidemic, measures are taken under the Law on Protection of the Population from Infectious Diseases, which states, among other things, performing sanitary supervision at border crossings located on the territory of FBiH, as well as implementing measures.

TST