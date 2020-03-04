The Financial Times: Laktaši Most Preferred for Investment in Europe

The municipality of Laktaši has been named the most desirable small town for investment in Europe by the eminent “Financial Times” magazine.

Laktaši Mayor Ranko Karapetrović pointed out that this municipality is the first in the list of 10 micro European cities of the future for 2020/2021. a year when it comes to cost-efficiency.

– We have made considerable efforts in the realization of numerous projects respecting all the places in the municipality, and our primary interest is to make every corner a place for quality life – said Karapetrović.

Every two years, this eminent magazine announces the competition for the “European Cities and Regions for the Future” award and the award received by the municipality of Laktaši is awarded every two years to the most attractive investment destinations in Europe.

TST