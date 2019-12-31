The First Charity Race of Santa Claus Was Held

The first charity race of Santa Claus was held in Brčko last night, with 150 citizens of all ages participating.

“All the registration fee, which was 10 KM individually and 20 KM family, will be directed for the supply of school supplies to the special needs children section,” said Željko Novaković, a member of the Majevica Race and Recreation Club – a race organizer.

He stated that he ran through the city’s downtown streets for one kilometer.

Novakovic pointed out that the youngest participant of the race was his nine-month-old child and the oldest seventy-five-year-old from Croatia.

The Santa Claus race was held as part of the “Charms of Winter” event, which is being held for the first time in Brcko, organized by the mayor’s office.

