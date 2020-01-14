The First Days of the New Year in Jahorina Were Marked by Fun and Good Results

The guests of the Jahorina Olympic Center had the opportunity to attend a memorable concert once again, this time bringing the atmosphere to the heat by the famous singer Darko Lazić.

After a sunny ski weekend, all the mountain guests were entertained by Lazić, whose performance was preceded by an overture with the most beautiful songs sung by Nikolina Kovač. The audience enjoyed the singer’s hits until the early hours of the morning and Jahorina proved once again that the best combination of good fun and skiing was on this mountain.

The current ski season was also marked by a record number of rides, more than 500,000 winter rides were recorded and an increase compared to the previous year for the same period. Revenues from the start of the 2019/20 season compared to the previous season, which was the most successful by all parameters, increased by almost 50 percent, which is a serious shift. Despite the lack of natural snow the ski season on Jahorina, due to its exceptionally good organization, tends to exceed all the results achieved so far. Every effort is made to make the ski slopes as well prepared as possible, and accordingly, the Jahorina Olympic Center is organizing a mass action to organize the ski slopes and ski slopes, which will be held on 16.1. starting at 2:00 p.m.

The rest of January on this mountain will be marked by discounts on ski passes in the periods 20.-24. from 20 percent and from 27 to 31 from as much as 30 percent on all ski passes purchased and used in the aforementioned terms, while 19.1. Traditionally, World Snow Day will also be celebrated with a 50% discount on ski passes for children. The good fun will continue on January 25 from 2 pm when the second Apres-ski party with the Amadeus band is scheduled. The Olympic Center invited everyone to visit them and enjoy all that this Center has to offer visitors.

