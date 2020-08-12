The first electronic card for insured persons in the Republic of Srpska

The Health Insurance Fund of the Republic of Srpska promoted today in Banja Luka the Integrated Health Information System and the first electronic card for insured persons whose goal is more efficient health services, and the value of the project is around 26 million KM.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska, Radovan Višković, who attended the promotion, pointed out that the establishment of ISIS and an electronic card for insured persons is extremely important for the health system, because it will lead to significant savings, and only for issuing prescriptions around 12 million KM annually. level.

The director of the Fund, Dejan Kusturić, emphasized that the Government of Srpska recognized the importance of the mentioned system a few years ago, which, as he stated, can be used in a unique way to view health policies in the Republic of Srpska.

Višković also handed over the first electronic card to the Vidović family from Kozarska Dubica, who donated the organs of their victim son 13 years ago, which saved five lives.

From Monday, August 17, ISIS will start to be applied in the Gradiška Hospital, and in the Gradiška, Srbac and Kozarska Dubica health centers.

Insured persons from the area of ​​these municipalities will be the first in Srpska to receive electronic cards, instead of the previous health books.

