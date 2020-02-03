The First Ryanair Aircraft Flew From Banja Luka to Frankfurt Han

The first plane from Ireland’s low-cost Ryanair company departed this morning from the Mahovljani runway to Frankfurt Han.

At Srpska Airports, they say the plane was quite full and reminded that two routes were planned a week, Mondays and Fridays.

Tickets for this first flight are priced at $ 4.99.

The flight to Frankfurt Han from Banja Luka will take an hour and 15 minutes.

Frankfurt-Han Airport is located 10 kilometers from the city of Kirzberg and 20 kilometers from the city of Simmern/Hunsrück in the German federal states of Rhineland-Palatinate.

The airport is located over 120 kilometers west of Frankfurt.

