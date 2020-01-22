The Fourth “FIS Trophy” Brought Together Competitors From 18 Countries

The two-day “FIS Trophy Ravna Planina” started today on the trails of the “Ravna Planina” ski center in Pale, where 80 skiers from 18 countries will compete in men’s and women’s giant slalom and slalom races.

The competition is also a test race to obtain a license to hold the Europe Cup of Alpine Skiing.

The owner of the ski center “Ravna Planina” Veljko Golijanin said that due to the low air temperature and the artificial snowing system, they are organizing significant events and competitions, and that they started making snow at the end of November.

– We were able to make large amounts of snow, due to the high demands of the race, because the candidacy for the Europe Cup depends on us. By holding these races we can say that we are the winners of winter sports in BiH – said Golijanin.

The chairman of the BiH Ski Association’s Judges Committee, Slavisa Lučić, says the FIS Cup is being organized for the fourth time at the Ravna Planina Ski Center, where the trails, with their type approval, fulfill the conditions for holding the largest world and European competitions.

– The trails are well prepared and the thickness of the snow cover is 100 centimeters – said Lučić.

He added that there will be a slalom competition today and tomorrow on Friday and Saturday, January 24 and 25 and that the SES Cup will be held as part of the competition, where national teams of SES nations are scoring.

Hong Kong national team coach Marko Rudić, who is also a participant in the Olympics, says the trails are great and made to world standards.

– I feel nice here and expectations are always at the highest level – said Rudić.

The competition is sponsored by the Government of the Republic of Srpska, the Ministry of Family, Youth and Sports of Republic of Srpska, the City of East Sarajevo, the Municipality of Pale, the Ski Association of BiH and the company “Majneks” Pale.

The Ministry of Family, Youth and Sports of the Republic of Srpska announced that Minister Sonja Davidović will attend a press conference tomorrow at 7 pm at the Gondola restaurant in this ski center for the official opening of the competition.

TST