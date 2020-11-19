The Government Has Determined the Proposal of the Second Budget Rebalance of 3.636 Billion KM

The Government Has Determined the Proposal of the Second Budget Rebalance of...

Today, the Government of the Republic of Srpska determined the Proposal of the second rebalances of the budget for this year in the amount of 3.636 billion KM, which is 23 million KM higher than the first rebalance, said the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Srpska, Zora Vidović.

“It is not usual to make two budget revisions, but due to the consequences caused by the coronary virus pandemic, we had to do this,” Vidović said at a press conference after the session of the Government of the Republic of Srpska.

Vidović stated that the budget deficit will amount to 394 million KM.

