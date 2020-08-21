The government has officially changed the decision on vouchers: Instead of three, two nights are required

The government has officially changed the decision on vouchers: Instead of three,...

Yesterday, at the proposal of the Management Board of the Compensation Fund of the Republic of Srpska, the Government of the Republic of Srpska passed the Decree on Amendments to the Decree on the Conditions and Manner of Using Tourist Vouchers in Catering Facilities.

The Decree amends the basic text of the Decree on the conditions and manner of using tourist vouchers in catering facilities in such a way as to reduce the condition regarding the required number of nights for the use of a tourist voucher.

Namely, with the proposed change, a citizen of the Republic of Srpska can use one tourist voucher worth up to 100 KM, provided that he or she accomplishes at least two nights in a row in one catering facility for accommodation, unlike the previous solution which implied a condition of at least three nights in a row.

It is estimated that the proposed change will increase the number of users of tourist vouchers.

“From June 15, 2020, to August 15 of the current year, a total of about 8,500 tourist vouchers were issued,” the RS Government said.

