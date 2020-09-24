The Government of Srpska Is Building Housing Facilities for Young Married Couples and Single Parents

The Minister of Family, Youth, and Sports of the Republic of Srpska, Sonja Davidović, stated today in Banja Luka that the Government of Srpska will realize the project of building housing facilities for young married couples and single parents in rural areas, whose goal is demographic renewal and remaining population in Srpska.

Davidović stated that the public invitation, to which young married couples will be able to apply, will be announced in October and will last for 30 days.

– This is a project whose goal is demographic renewal and stopping the outflow of the population, and the beneficiaries will be selected through a competitive procedure. Due to the pronounced depopulation in rural areas, the proposed measure will be implemented as a priority in underdeveloped and extremely underdeveloped local communities – said Davidović after the session of the Government of Srpska, which adopted the Information on the need to invest in projects within the Ministry of Family, Youth and Sports.

She emphasized that the project will include young married couples up to the age of thirty who have one or are planning to have another child, and who have or own land adequate for the construction of a housing unit.

Davidović stated that talks are underway with the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management, which should support this project, ie that young people who want to engage in agriculture should be supported by subsidies.

