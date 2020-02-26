The Highest Average Salary in January in the Financial Sector

In the Republic of Srpska, the highest average salary in January was in the field of financial activities and insurance in the amount of 1.430 KM, and the lowest in the field of construction was 648 KM, while the average salary after taxation was 914 KM and it was 25 KM lower than the average salary. paid in December 2019, the union of the Srpska Union announced.

The statement said that low average wages in January were received by workers in the arts, entertainment and recreation sector, 670 KM, employees in administrative and support services 664 KM, as well as workers in the provision of food, catering and catering, whose average January salary was KM 694.

Low salaries were also paid to employees in the transport and storage activities of 719 KM, as well as in the trade of 713 KM.

In January, the union consumer basket in the Republic of Srpska cost KM 1,916, with an average salary of KM 914 covering 47 percent.

The union consumer basket includes costs for food, housing and utilities, ongoing household maintenance, and clothing and footwear, hygiene and health care, transportation, education and culture.

Families in the Republic of Srpska spent the most money in January on food supplies of 713 KM, for housing and utilities 587 KM, and for current household maintenance of 106 KM, the statement added.

Procurement of footwear and clothing last month cost 136 KM, hygiene and health care 89 KM, transportation 200 KM, and education and culture 82 KM.

TST