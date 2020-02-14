The Immeasurable Role and Importance That the Fighters Gave to Srpska

The Republic of Srpska President Željka Cvijanović, on the occasion of the Republic of Srpska Defense and Patriotic War Veterans Day, today sent congratulation to the President of the Republic of Srpska Combat Organization, Milomir Savčić, and all former members of the Republic of Srpska Army.

– On behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Srpska and on my behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations to all the fighters of the Republic of Srpska on the occasion of the Day of Veterans of the Republic of Srpska Defense and Patriotic War and the First Serbian Uprising. For all of us, the Day of Veterans of the Defense and Fatherland War of the Republic of Srpska is the day when we remember with the greatest respect and respect those who are most responsible for the freedom we enjoy today – said Cvijanović.

She stated that the role and importance given to the fighters in the creation and preservation of the Republic of Srpska are immeasurable.

– They oblige us to protect and strengthen the Republic of Srpska, and to provide all possible assistance and support to the families of fallen soldiers, war veterans and demobilized soldiers. The lasting commitment of the Republic of Srpska institutions remains to continue, in cooperation with all organizations stemming from the Defense and Fatherland War, to work to improve their position in society – states President Cvijanović.

