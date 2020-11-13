The Last Day of the Campaign; Prohibition of Publishing Public Opinion Polls

Today is the last day of the election campaign for this year’s local elections in the Republic of Srpska and BiH, which began on October 16. Election silence begins tomorrow at 7 o’clock.

As of today, the ban on publishing the results of public opinion polls related to voting and elections is in force, the Central Election Commission of BiH announced.

The ban started this morning at 7:00 AM and lasts until tomorrow at 7:00 PM.

– The ban on publishing the results of public opinion polls related to voting and elections comes into force 48 hours before the opening of polling stations and will last until their closing – it is stated in the announcement.

The campaign for the local elections in BiH, which began on October 16, will end tomorrow at 7:00 AM, when the election silence will take effect and will last until 7:00 PM on Sunday, November 15, when the polls are scheduled to close.

The period of the election campaign in the Election Law of BiH is defined as the period in which political entities in the manner prescribed by law acquaint voters and the public with their program and candidates.

In the local elections in BiH, scheduled for Sunday, November 15, 3,283,380 voters will have the right to vote at 5,759 polling stations, including 388 regular mobile teams.

This year’s local elections elect 56 municipal assemblies in the Republic of Srpska, 64 municipal councils in the FBiH, 120 mayors in BiH, seven-city assemblies in the Republic of Srpska, 14 city councils in FBiH, 22 mayors in BiH and the Brčko District Assembly.

TST