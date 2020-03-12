The Mostar Fair Postponed

The Mostar Fair, which was scheduled to take place from the 31st March to 4th April , is being postponed due to the precaution and responsibility towards exhibitors, visitors and staff, said the organisers.

The management of the Mostar Fair explained that the fair was postponed in accordance with the recommendations of the Ministry of Health of the Federation of BiH and other competent institutions regarding public gatherings and new circumstances due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The organisers stated that they are closely monitoring the situation regarding the coronavirus and that clients and the public will be informed in a timely manner about a new date regarding the fair.

